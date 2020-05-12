COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support access to trustworthy, independent news for all. Invest in Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Oil giant Aramco’s profits fall 25%
May 12, 2020

Oil giant Aramco’s profits fall 25%

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Saudi Arabia takes a hit as profits at its state-run oil firm dip. Toyota and Honda release warnings about the year ahead for automakers. The Premier League warns its soccer clubs they'll owe TV broadcasters more than $400 million.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
GIVE NOW
Become a Marketplace Investor today and get three virtual meeting backgrounds as an exclusive bonus gift!