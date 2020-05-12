May 12, 2020
Oil giant Aramco’s profits fall 25%
Saudi Arabia takes a hit as profits at its state-run oil firm dip. Toyota and Honda release warnings about the year ahead for automakers. The Premier League warns its soccer clubs they'll owe TV broadcasters more than $400 million.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow