Sanctions complicate aid for Afghanistan after deadly earthquake
From the BBC World Service: The Taliban government in Afghanistan is appealing for more international support as the country struggles to cope with yesterday's devastating earthquake. The European Union is expected to approve Ukraine as a candidate for membership of the bloc. And French President Emmanuel Macron has lost his majority in parliament, so what next for his economic agenda?
