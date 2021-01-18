Jan 18, 2021
Samsung vice chairman is back in prison
Samsung shares dropped 4% in Seoul Monday morning on the news. Plus, on MLK Day, a look at how charity and nonprofit volunteers are serving during the pandemic. And, a lottery in Italy that's meant to encourage cashless payments and fight tax evasion.
Charities, nonprofits alter pandemic volunteer operations
Even volunteer work has gone remote. That approach has made it easier for more people to join in.
Italy launches app with incentives to get consumers to go cashless
In its battle against tax evasion, the government wants more Italians to change their payment method.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director