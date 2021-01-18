I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Samsung vice chairman is back in prison
Jan 18, 2021

Samsung vice chairman is back in prison

Samsung shares dropped 4% in Seoul Monday morning on the news. Plus, on MLK Day, a look at how charity and nonprofit volunteers are serving during the pandemic. And, a lottery in Italy that's meant to encourage cashless payments and fight tax evasion.

Samsung shares drop 4% after heir goes back to prison for bribery

The BBC's Victoria Craig has more.
COVID-19

Charities, nonprofits alter pandemic volunteer operations

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 18, 2021
Even volunteer work has gone remote. That approach has made it easier for more people to join in.
Food delivery, online tutoring and virtual wellness checks are among the types of volunteer work prevalent during the pandemic.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Italy launches app with incentives to get consumers to go cashless

by John Laurenson
Jan 18, 2021
In its battle against tax evasion, the government wants more Italians to change their payment method.
The Italian government is discouraging the use of cash and encouraging purchases by credit card to help it collect taxes.
Ridofranz via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Montanita Ratatat

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
