Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s economic legacy
Sep 21, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's economic legacy

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a legacy of rulings that defined many crucial areas of American life, including economic issues. Plus, evidence of a sweeping dirty money scandal among global banks. And, the latest on TikTok.

Criminals used global banks to move about $2 trillion of dirty money around the world, leaked U.S. government documents show

The BBC's Andrew Walker reports.
Trump administration signals approval for Oracle, Walmart to partner with ByteDance on TikTok's U.S. operations

"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood has more.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Sep 18, 2020
As a lawyer and a justice, she helped reduce the gender pay gap. Later in life, she became a cultural phenomenon.
As a lawyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg won five of the six gender-equality cases she argued before the Supreme Court. Above, Ginsburg speaks at Georgetown University in February.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
