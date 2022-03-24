Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia’s stock market reopens from a record closure … but not everyone can trade
Mar 24, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Russia's stock market has reopened after a month-long closure implemented after intense volatility following President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. But how open is "open"? Plus, people fleeing war in Ukraine to Poland are given registration numbers to access services and jobs. And, we discuss how inflation is fuelling widespread protests over gas prices in Spain. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

