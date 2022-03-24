Russia’s stock market reopens from a record closure … but not everyone can trade
From the BBC World Service: Russia's stock market has reopened after a month-long closure implemented after intense volatility following President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. But how open is "open"? Plus, people fleeing war in Ukraine to Poland are given registration numbers to access services and jobs. And, we discuss how inflation is fuelling widespread protests over gas prices in Spain.
