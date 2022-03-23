Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We need your help to raise $100k by midnight. Donate now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is getting expensive
Mar 23, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is getting expensive

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The longer Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drags on, the higher the actual cost — in rubles and kopecks — of keeping the assault going. While it's hard to pin down the cost of the conflict, experts say it has to be much more than what was expected. Susan Schmidt offers up her take on today's market activity. Water levels are historically low at Lake Powell, the Colorado River reservoir that provides hydropower to seven western states via the Glen Canyon Dam. That could eventually lead to an energy crisis.

Segments From this episode

Russia faces a mounting bill for maintaining its invasion of Ukraine

by Justin Ho
Mar 23, 2022
In the long run, the country's economy will pay a high price.
From the costs for weapons and tanks to food, the invasion of Ukraine is likely costing Russia more than it anticipated.
AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:21 AM PDT
9:23
2:27 AM PDT
7:25
7:46 AM PDT
1:50
Mar 22, 2022
15:55
Mar 22, 2022
27:13
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Some are leaving white collar fields to work with their hands
Some are leaving white collar fields to work with their hands
The cruise industry is still riding the ups and downs of the pandemic
COVID-19
The cruise industry is still riding the ups and downs of the pandemic
Global pharma industry weighs Russian operations
Global pharma industry weighs Russian operations
Central Asia suffers collateral economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine
Central Asia suffers collateral economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine

The countdown is on! 

Give today and help us reach our goal by midnight.

Give now