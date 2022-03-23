Give today and help us reach our goal by midnight.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is getting expensive
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The longer Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drags on, the higher the actual cost — in rubles and kopecks — of keeping the assault going. While it's hard to pin down the cost of the conflict, experts say it has to be much more than what was expected. Susan Schmidt offers up her take on today's market activity. Water levels are historically low at Lake Powell, the Colorado River reservoir that provides hydropower to seven western states via the Glen Canyon Dam. That could eventually lead to an energy crisis.
Segments From this episode
Russia faces a mounting bill for maintaining its invasion of Ukraine
In the long run, the country's economy will pay a high price.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer