Russia’s influence in Africa grows
Aug 4, 2023

Russia’s influence in Africa grows

Coup supporters unfurl a Russian flag as they take to the streets after the army seized power in Niamey, Niger on July 27, 2023. Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Niger's elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, has warned that following the coup in his country, the entire Sahel region in Africa could fall under Russian influence — with devastating consequences. Following Fitch's downgrade of US government debt, the picture for investors is becoming clearer. The World Bank has given nearly $5 billion of funding for projects to boost economies across Latin America and the Caribbean. So just how much difference has that made?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

