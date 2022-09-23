Russian men are fleeing the country
From the BBC World Service: After President Vladimir Putin announces mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists, Serbia experiences an influx of Russians hoping to avoid the war in Ukraine. U.K. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng slashes taxes for high earners in a "mini-budget" the government says will boost growth. And is Italy lurching to the right? The BBC's Mark Lowen travels to Sicily ahead of elections on Sunday.
