Russian diamonds added to sanctions
From the BBC World Service: Russian diamonds are being added to the latest round of sanctions as the leaders of the G-7 nations meet in Hiroshima, Japan. The BBC's Nick Marsh reports from there. Plus, the cost of the floods in northwest Italy will be in the billions of dollars. We hear from two people affected. And, finally, what's the environmental cost of surfing? The BBC's Clare Marshall has been finding out.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC