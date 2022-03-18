Russia won’t live in an “American saloon,” says foreign minister

From the BBC World Service: one of President Putin's most reliable spokesmen, the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, has been speaking on Russian television today about efforts to keep the economy on track in spite of Western sanctions. The war in Ukraine is wreaking havoc on supply chains, and not just in Europe. The BBC's Monica Miller looks at how it's impacting businesses in Singapore. Australia launches legal action against Facebook's parent company Meta, alleging it allowed scam ads to target users with fake celebrity endorsements for cryptocurrencies.