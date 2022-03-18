Russia won’t live in an “American saloon,” says foreign minister
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: one of President Putin's most reliable spokesmen, the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, has been speaking on Russian television today about efforts to keep the economy on track in spite of Western sanctions. The war in Ukraine is wreaking havoc on supply chains, and not just in Europe. The BBC's Monica Miller looks at how it's impacting businesses in Singapore. Australia launches legal action against Facebook's parent company Meta, alleging it allowed scam ads to target users with fake celebrity endorsements for cryptocurrencies.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer