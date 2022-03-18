Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
📈 Invest in the journalism you rely on Donate now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Russia won’t live in an “American saloon,” says foreign minister
Mar 18, 2022

Russia won’t live in an “American saloon,” says foreign minister

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: one of President Putin's most reliable spokesmen, the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, has been speaking on Russian television today about efforts to keep the economy on track in spite of Western sanctions.  The war in Ukraine is wreaking havoc on supply chains, and not just in Europe. The BBC's Monica Miller looks at how it's impacting businesses in Singapore. Australia launches legal action against Facebook's parent company Meta, alleging it allowed scam ads to target users with fake celebrity endorsements for cryptocurrencies.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:23 AM PDT
8:24
2:24 AM PDT
7:36
2:56 AM PDT
1:50
5:15 PM PDT
15:25
4:34 PM PDT
27:28
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Federal Reserve lifts interest rates a quarter-percent
Federal Reserve lifts interest rates a quarter-percent
How will making daylight saving time permanent affect the economy?
How will making daylight saving time permanent affect the economy?
How the war in Ukraine could impact U.S. food prices
How the war in Ukraine could impact U.S. food prices
The moratorium on repaying federal direct student loans may finally be expiring
The moratorium on repaying federal direct student loans may finally be expiring