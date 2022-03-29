Russia-Ukraine war leads to morality play for business

Hundreds of Western companies have cut ties with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, marking a critical moment for business leaders who must decide whether to abandon their Russian operations or remain – and contend with the blowback of that decision. We spoke to Harvard business professor and author Ranjay Gulati about how companies' refusal to exit the moral gray area could lead to serious repercussions this time. President Biden has proposed a “billionaire minimum income tax” — at least a 20% tax on the very richest households in the country.