Russia-Ukraine war leads to morality play for business
Mar 29, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war leads to morality play for business

Hundreds of Western companies have cut ties with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, marking a critical moment for business leaders who must decide whether to abandon their Russian operations or remain – and contend with the blowback of that decision. We spoke to Harvard business professor and author Ranjay Gulati about how companies' refusal to exit the moral gray area could lead to serious repercussions this time. President Biden has proposed a “billionaire minimum income tax” — at least a 20% tax on the very richest households in the country.

Does Russia's invasion of Ukraine mark a turning point for U.S. businesses?

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Rose Conlon
Mar 29, 2022
"The days of posturing and pretending are over," says Harvard's Ranjay Gulati.
"The days of posturing and pretending are over," said Harvard's Ranjay Gulati.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes
Best picture win for "CODA" a milestone for streaming services
More businesses are asking us to "round up" for charity. How much change does it take to make change?
Tribal governments shore up infrastructure with federal pandemic aid
Tribal governments shore up infrastructure with federal pandemic aid