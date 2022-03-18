Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia-Ukraine war adds another dimension to market volatility
Mar 18, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war adds another dimension to market volatility

The daily ups and downs of financial markets tell us what bets market participants are placing on the future. But right now, markets are dealing with a lot of uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and they are reacting accordingly. India is buying discounted Russian oil, and the U.S. and European countries have urged India to spurn Russia to no avail. The BBC reports on cryptocurrency fraud in Australia, and how Meta could be involved.

Segments From this episode

How uncertainty about Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making financial markets more volatile

by Justin Ho
Mar 18, 2022
People usually don’t like not knowing.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 16, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

