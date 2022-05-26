Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia to allow Ukraine grain exports – if western sanctions are lifted
May 26, 2022

Russia to allow Ukraine grain exports – if western sanctions are lifted

From the BBC World Service: Russia says it’s open to allowing grain exports to leave Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports on the condition that sanctions imposed on Moscow by western countries are removed. China’s foreign minister has begun a tour of Pacific island nations, hoping to sign them up to a security agreement, while Australia's new prime minister says his country must guard against Beijing’s efforts to increase its influence in the region. And a special report from India, where extreme heat is forcing some farmers to tend to their crops in the middle of the night.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

