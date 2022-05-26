Russia to allow Ukraine grain exports – if western sanctions are lifted

From the BBC World Service: Russia says it’s open to allowing grain exports to leave Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports on the condition that sanctions imposed on Moscow by western countries are removed. China’s foreign minister has begun a tour of Pacific island nations, hoping to sign them up to a security agreement, while Australia's new prime minister says his country must guard against Beijing’s efforts to increase its influence in the region. And a special report from India, where extreme heat is forcing some farmers to tend to their crops in the middle of the night.