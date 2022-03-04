Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia seizes Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant
Mar 4, 2022

Russia seizes Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant

From the BBC World Service: As Russia seizes Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, we explore the likely impact of Western sanctions on the Russian economy. And we hear from Berlin, where families are making space for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Germany.

