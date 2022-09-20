Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia restricts gas flow – this time to China
Sep 20, 2022

Russia restricts gas flow – this time to China

From the BBC World Service: Gazprom, Russia's state-owned energy company, is temporarily shutting down a pipeline to China. In Indonesia, a new digital privacy law could see huge fines and prison time for offenders. And, the European Commission's competition watchdog, Margaret Vestager, talks to Marketplace about the future of Big Tech.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

