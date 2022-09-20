Russia restricts gas flow – this time to China
From the BBC World Service: Gazprom, Russia's state-owned energy company, is temporarily shutting down a pipeline to China. In Indonesia, a new digital privacy law could see huge fines and prison time for offenders. And, the European Commission's competition watchdog, Margaret Vestager, talks to Marketplace about the future of Big Tech.
