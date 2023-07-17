Russia pulls out of the Black Sea grain deal

From the BBC World Service: Russia has announced it is withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal with immediate effect. The BBC's Paul Moss explains what the knock-on effects could be. Plus, former International Monetary Fund economist David Woo explains why China's economy is struggling as they register a youth unemployment rate of 25 percent. And finally, with the Women's World Cup starting this week, the BBC's Leanna Byrne looks into the issue of equal pay in women's soccer.