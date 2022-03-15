Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia can’t just shut off its natural gas supplies
Mar 15, 2022

Russia can't just shut off its natural gas supplies

Forty percent of Europe’s natural gas comes from Russia. And last week, Moscow warned it could turn off the gas to Europe in response to sanctions and Germany nixing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that circumvents Ukraine. But that threat is easier to make than it is to actually carry out. Natural gas production and delivery just doesn't quite work that way. Plus, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing the country’s airlines to hang onto airliners leased from European companies, in violation of international sanctions. Hundreds of leased planes are in limbo.

