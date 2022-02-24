Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia launches invasion of Ukraine, sending financial markets reeling
Feb 24, 2022

Russia's military invasion has begun, with fighting in the east and south of Ukraine, and explosions have been heard close to the capital Kiev. The moves have seen stocks around the world fall, and oil prices rocket to seven-year highs. We'll also hear how the Russian economy has been preparing to insulate itself from new, tougher sanctions. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

