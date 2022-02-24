Russia launches invasion of Ukraine, sending financial markets reeling
Russia's military invasion has begun, with fighting in the east and south of Ukraine, and explosions have been heard close to the capital Kiev. The moves have seen stocks around the world fall, and oil prices rocket to seven-year highs. We'll also hear how the Russian economy has been preparing to insulate itself from new, tougher sanctions.
