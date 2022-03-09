Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia further insulates itself from the West
Mar 9, 2022

Russia further insulates itself from the West

From the BBC World Service: More Western firms, including McDonald's, are pulling out of Russia as Moscow brings in new restrictions to try and counteract sanctions previously imposed. Two U.S. executives have been released from Venezuelan custody as the Biden administration looks to improve U.S. relations with the country. Plus, we hear about the potential impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on global food supplies.

