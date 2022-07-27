Russia again restricts natural-gas flows to Europe
From the BBC World Service: A German gas grid operator says the gas flow it's receiving through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is now about a fifth of its capacity. Moscow-controlled Gazprom says another turbine needs maintenance, but European officials say that excuse is a smokescreen. Plus, a reduction in gas supplies is a big problem for German industry. And, drought and heatwaves have damaged the wheat harvest in many places, except in Russia.
