Russia again restricts natural-gas flows to Europe
Jul 27, 2022

Russia again restricts natural-gas flows to Europe

From the BBC World Service: A German gas grid operator says the gas flow it's receiving through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is now about a fifth of its capacity. Moscow-controlled Gazprom says another turbine needs maintenance, but European officials say that excuse is a smokescreen. Plus, a reduction in gas supplies is a big problem for German industry. And, drought and heatwaves have damaged the wheat harvest in many places, except in Russia.

