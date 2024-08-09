Running a business during a time of division and polarization
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show: a lesson on how politics shape economic views in Kent County, Michigan.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
What would a lower Fed rate mean for spenders and savers?
A Fed interest rate cut would impact interest rates for consumer debt and savings accounts.
China's residents feel the pinch of climbing prices
China’s inflation rose a bit higher than expected in July. Official statistics show consumer prices increased 0.5% last month from the same time last year. Inflation for pork, one of the most common sources of protein in people’s diet in China, was particularly high.
What can we learn from political polarization in a Michigan swing county?
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer visited Kent County, Michigan, to hear how voters there feel about the economy. Here's what she learned.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC