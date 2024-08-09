Swing County, Swing StateOlympics 2024Jobs IRLMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Running a business during a time of division and polarization
Aug 9, 2024

Running a business during a time of division and polarization

Attendees as a Donald Trump rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 20. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
On today's show: a lesson on how politics shape economic views in Kent County, Michigan.

Segments From this episode

What would a lower Fed rate mean for spenders and savers?

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 9, 2024
A Fed interest rate cut would impact interest rates for consumer debt and savings accounts.
Rate cuts from the Federal Reserve would impact everything from interest on savings to mortgage rates.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
China's residents feel the pinch of climbing prices

by Jennifer Pak

China’s inflation rose a bit higher than expected in July. Official statistics show consumer prices increased 0.5% last month from the same time last year. Inflation for pork, one of the most common sources of protein in people’s diet in China, was particularly high.

Swing County, Swing State

What can we learn from political polarization in a Michigan swing county?

by David Brancaccio , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 9, 2024
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer visited Kent County, Michigan, to hear how voters there feel about the economy. Here's what she learned.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

