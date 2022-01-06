Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Rum has allowed links between Taiwan and Lithuania to quickly blossom
Jan 6, 2022

From the BBC World Service: As unrest continues in Kazakhstan, including in the main commercial city of Almaty, we examine the country's economic links with neighboring Russia. Plus, French regulators crack down on Facebook and Google over the use of electronic cookies to track online users. And, Taiwan is setting up a $200 million investment fund to further bolster ties with Lithuania.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

