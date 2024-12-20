Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

RTO? More like gotta go!
Dec 20, 2024

RTO? More like gotta go!

Chesnot/Getty Images
Corporate return-to-office mandates lead to higher turnover and chase away employees with the most skills.

Segments From this episode

Back-to-office measures sometimes mean losing talent

by Henry Epp

New research finds that corporate return-to-office mandates can negatively affect hiring, retention and workforce growth. We’ll hear more about what the findings say.

What’s That Like?

When balancing is in the job description

by Erika Soderstrom
Dec 20, 2024
Flouber Sanchez is a third-generation circus performer who has been doing high wire performances for nearly two decades.
After about 28 years of performing on a wire 30 feet in the air, Flouber Sanchez has no plans to slow down.
Courtesy Cirque Du Soleil
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

