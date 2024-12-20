RTO? More like gotta go!
Corporate return-to-office mandates lead to higher turnover and chase away employees with the most skills.
Back-to-office measures sometimes mean losing talent
New research finds that corporate return-to-office mandates can negatively affect hiring, retention and workforce growth. We’ll hear more about what the findings say.
When balancing is in the job description
Flouber Sanchez is a third-generation circus performer who has been doing high wire performances for nearly two decades.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC