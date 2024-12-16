Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionaire approved
Dec 16, 2024

Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionaire approved

From the BBC World Service: The $4.5 billion takeover of the 500-year-old British institution by Daniel Kretinsky's EP Group has been given the go-ahead.

