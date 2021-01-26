Jan 26, 2021
Picking (and paying for) the right college
When there's pressure from everyone around you to get your child into an elite college, are you really going to stop and ask: "Wait, what can we afford?" New York Times columnist Ron Lieber has some tips to help think it through. And, Biden's coming executive moves on climate.
Segments From this episode
Biden to announce executive actions on fighting climate change
A New York Times report says Biden's order will eventually ban new drilling leases on federal land.
How to pay less for college: Merit aid
If you don’t qualify for need-based financial aid, merit scholarships might be the answer.
