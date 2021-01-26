I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Picking (and paying for) the right college
Jan 26, 2021

When there's pressure from everyone around you to get your child into an elite college, are you really going to stop and ask: "Wait, what can we afford?" New York Times columnist Ron Lieber has some tips to help think it through. And, Biden's coming executive moves on climate.

Biden to announce executive actions on fighting climate change

by David Brancaccio , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Rose Conlon
Jan 26, 2021
A New York Times report says Biden's order will eventually ban new drilling leases on federal land.
The coming executive actions are a start, but in order for Biden to meet the ambitious goals he’s set on climate change, he’ll need legislation passed by Congress.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
How to pay less for college: Merit aid

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Rose Conlon , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Jan 26, 2021
If you don’t qualify for need-based financial aid, merit scholarships might be the answer.
Parents may want to impress outsiders by getting their child into a prestigious college. “But what other people don't understand,” says New York Times columnist Ron Lieber, “is whatever financial constraints you may be operating under."
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
