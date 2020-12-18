How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

How Robinhood makes its money
Dec 18, 2020

How Robinhood makes its money

The popular app for trading stocks is in hot water, and will pay $65 million to settle SEC charges. Plus, another major antitrust lawsuit for Google. And, what to expect from the the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under Biden.

Robinhood slapped with two separate regulatory complaints

by Justin Ho
Dec 18, 2020
Massachusetts regulators say the brokerage app Robinhood makes it too easy for inexperienced traders to buy risky options.
Massachusetts regulators charge that the app uses "aggressive tactics to attract new, often inexperienced, investors," making it too easy for novice traders to buy risky stock options and other highly leveraged positions.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Nearly 40 states sue Google over alleged search monopoly. It's the company's third antitrust lawsuit in less than two months.

Marketplace's Erika Beras reports.
Financial watchdog expected to regain teeth under Biden

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 18, 2020
Under President Trump, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau relaxed rules on payday lending and debt collection.
Consumer advocates want to see the CFPB under Biden tighten rules on payday loans, bank fees and credit report errors.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
No Cars Go Arcade Fire

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How streaming systems make money
How streaming systems make money