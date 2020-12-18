Dec 18, 2020
How Robinhood makes its money
The popular app for trading stocks is in hot water, and will pay $65 million to settle SEC charges. Plus, another major antitrust lawsuit for Google. And, what to expect from the the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under Biden.
Segments From this episode
Robinhood slapped with two separate regulatory complaints
Massachusetts regulators say the brokerage app Robinhood makes it too easy for inexperienced traders to buy risky options.
Nearly 40 states sue Google over alleged search monopoly. It's the company's third antitrust lawsuit in less than two months.
Marketplace's Erika Beras reports.
Financial watchdog expected to regain teeth under Biden
Under President Trump, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau relaxed rules on payday lending and debt collection.
