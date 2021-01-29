Jan 29, 2021
Too much success for online trading platforms?
Robinhood is among the brokerages in the hot seat after locking down some trading and raising a whole lot of money to prop itself up. Plus, the "economic anger" underlying all of those who are putting the squeeze on hedge funds and other institutional investors. And, how one year of working on the COVID front lines is taking a toll on health care workers' mental health.
Segments From this episode
GameStop shares back up after Robinhood relaxes restrictions
After shares of the video game retailer closed down 44% Thursday, they were up about 80% at market open Friday.
An ICU nurse describes the exhaustion of working on COVID's front lines
In a recent survey of health care workers, 93% said they were experiencing elevated levels of stress.
