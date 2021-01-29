Jan 29, 2021
Is it legal to put the brakes on an online stock frenzy?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It's a question we're asking after some brokerage firms like Robinhood stopped customers from buying shares of GameStop and other stocks on Thursday. Plus, GM's plan to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035. And, checking in on the status of vaccine distribution in Appalachia.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director