ABOUT SHOW
The Republican Party’s vision of the economy
Aug 25, 2020

Aug 25, 2020

The Republican Party's vision of the economy

Republicans have portrayed the 2020 election as a choice between two different economies. Plus, workers are logging more hours now, surveys show. And, CEOs of the largest U.S. companies are cautiously optimistic, according to new data.

On the first night of the RNC, what Republicans are saying about the economy

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Work-home boundaries are blurring as people log more hours on the job

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 25, 2020
The Department of Labor is reminding workers and employers to keep track of timecards.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
COVID-19

How is the COVID-19 pandemic changing CEO sentiment?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Daniel Shin
Aug 25, 2020
Many CEOs remain confident in company and economic growth, says KPMG's Paul Knopp.
gorodenkoff/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
