Aug 25, 2020
The Republican Party’s vision of the economy
Republicans have portrayed the 2020 election as a choice between two different economies. Plus, workers are logging more hours now, surveys show. And, CEOs of the largest U.S. companies are cautiously optimistic, according to new data.
On the first night of the RNC, what Republicans are saying about the economy
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Work-home boundaries are blurring as people log more hours on the job
The Department of Labor is reminding workers and employers to keep track of timecards.
How is the COVID-19 pandemic changing CEO sentiment?
Many CEOs remain confident in company and economic growth, says KPMG's Paul Knopp.
