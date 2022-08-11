The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

River Rhine levels threaten cargo trade
Aug 11, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Low water levels on the River Rhine mean vessels are having to restrict the load they can carry. Following flooding in Seoul, South Korea, authorities are moving to ban basement apartments. Plus, we hear how disruption to China's manufacturing hubs is impacting supply chains around the world.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

