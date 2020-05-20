COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Data on which activities are safer during COVID-19
May 20, 2020

MIT researchers have created a framework to assess the "cumulative risk" of opening various businesses and public spaces. Johnson & Johnson says it'll stop selling the talc-based version of its baby powder. The SBA says PPP loans are getting smaller.

Music from the episode

Strength in Numbers Matt Shadetek

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

