Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Rising prices roll out the unwelcome mat for first-time homebuyers
Dec 28, 2021

Rising prices roll out the unwelcome mat for first-time homebuyers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Gus Faucher joins us to talk about how higher prices on goods and services could lead to continued inflation. Seasonal hiring has taken a dip, and with omicron still looming, fewer temporary workers could have trouble staying on permanently.

Segments From this episode

First-time homebuyers found a tough housing market this year

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 28, 2021
The National Association of Realtors estimates about a million potential first-time buyers have been left on the sidelines because of rising home prices and other factors.
All-cash offers are making house purchases less accessible for first-time home buyers.
Brandon Bell via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Poor seasonal hiring and omicron could mean few temp workers get permanent jobs

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 28, 2021
Companies are having difficulty finding workers and at the same time they can't predict what will happen in 2022 as omicron spreads
Seasonal hiring is at its lowest level since 2016.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:42 AM PST
9:14
2:20 AM PST
4:31
7:37 AM PST
1:50
Dec 27, 2021
26:45
Dec 21, 2021
35:02
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Poor seasonal hiring and omicron could mean few temp workers get permanent jobs
Poor seasonal hiring and omicron could mean few temp workers get permanent jobs
First-time homebuyers found a tough housing market this year
First-time homebuyers found a tough housing market this year
What we get wrong about the energy grid
What we get wrong about the energy grid
Holiday sales boosted by fear of empty shelves
Holiday sales boosted by fear of empty shelves