Rising prices roll out the unwelcome mat for first-time homebuyers
Also today: Gus Faucher joins us to talk about how higher prices on goods and services could lead to continued inflation. Seasonal hiring has taken a dip, and with omicron still looming, fewer temporary workers could have trouble staying on permanently.
First-time homebuyers found a tough housing market this year
The National Association of Realtors estimates about a million potential first-time buyers have been left on the sidelines because of rising home prices and other factors.
Poor seasonal hiring and omicron could mean few temp workers get permanent jobs
Companies are having difficulty finding workers and at the same time they can't predict what will happen in 2022 as omicron spreads
