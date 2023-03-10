Rishi Sunak meets Emmanuel Macron as a new post-Brexit era beckons
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Could the UK/France summit signal future post-Brexit cooperation on issues like immigration and trade? We talked to two business owners — one British and one French — about what they thought about the talks. The United Nations is trying to avert an environmental disaster off the coast of Yemen. And, The Banshees of Inisherin could win some Oscars this weekend — but who's behind the stunning knitwear?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC