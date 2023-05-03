Ripples from the screenwriters strike reach beyond Hollywood

Screenwriters for TV and film went on strike yesterday after studios and the writers guild failed to come to a new contract deal. We look at how the work stoppage is affecting the industry further afield from Hollywood, particularly in the Atlanta metro area. Plus, bank stocks took a tumble yesterday after the announcement by federal regulators that First Republic Bank had failed and been acquired by JPMorgan Chase. Also, the collapse is likely to bring more regulation — and consolidation — to the banking industry. And, how the education field will change signficantly as generative AI explodes onto the scene.