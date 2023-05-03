Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Register now for a free, virtual event about the latest season of "The Uncertain Hour". Learn More
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Ripples from the screenwriters strike reach beyond Hollywood
May 3, 2023

Ripples from the screenwriters strike reach beyond Hollywood

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Screenwriters for TV and film went on strike yesterday after studios and the writers guild failed to come to a new contract deal. We look at how the work stoppage is affecting the industry further afield from Hollywood, particularly in the Atlanta metro area. Plus, bank stocks took a tumble yesterday after the announcement by federal regulators that First Republic Bank had failed and been acquired by JPMorgan Chase. Also, the collapse is likely to bring more regulation — and consolidation — to the banking industry. And, how the education field will change signficantly as generative AI explodes onto the scene.

Music from the episode

Pulaski at Night Andrew Bird

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:33 AM PDT
8:22
2:57 AM PDT
9:59
2:37 AM PDT
1:50
4:32 PM PDT
26:38
3:23 PM PDT
26:54
Apr 28, 2023
17:19
Apr 26, 2023
55:29
How brands like Birkenstock and Victoria's Secret stage a comeback
How brands like Birkenstock and Victoria's Secret stage a comeback
The resurgence of child labor in America
Make Me Smart
The resurgence of child labor in America
Rural towns fear Kroger-Albertsons merger will close stores and raise prices
Rural towns fear Kroger-Albertsons merger will close stores and raise prices
FTC chair on regulating AI and "taking on some of the biggest, most powerful companies in our economy"
FTC chair on regulating AI and "taking on some of the biggest, most powerful companies in our economy"