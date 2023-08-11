My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Rice prices highest in 12 years
Aug 11, 2023

Rice prices highest in 12 years

From the BBC World Service: Rice prices have surged to their highest levels in almost 12 years, according to the United Nations’ food agency. India's rice export ban and adverse weather conditions are the main culprits. Hip-hop is 50 years old; it all started in the Bronx and is now a multi-billion dollar global phenomenon. Saudi Arabia’s soccer Pro League is kicking off today; but is it going to be an expensive flash in the pan?

Hip-hop at 50: How did entrepreneurs in the genre get their start?

by Trina Mannino
Aug 11, 2023
Hip-hop artists are some of today’s most prominent entrepreneurs. They have fashion lines, alcohol brands and endorsement deals. But, in the beginning, the genre’s musical talent had to find their own way to break into the industry.
Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary celebrations are happening all over its birthplace New York City, including the 2023 Hip Hop 50 Summit at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center in Queens.
