Rice prices highest in 12 years
From the BBC World Service: Rice prices have surged to their highest levels in almost 12 years, according to the United Nations’ food agency. India's rice export ban and adverse weather conditions are the main culprits. Hip-hop is 50 years old; it all started in the Bronx and is now a multi-billion dollar global phenomenon. Saudi Arabia’s soccer Pro League is kicking off today; but is it going to be an expensive flash in the pan?
Hip-hop at 50: How did entrepreneurs in the genre get their start?
Hip-hop artists are some of today’s most prominent entrepreneurs. They have fashion lines, alcohol brands and endorsement deals. But, in the beginning, the genre’s musical talent had to find their own way to break into the industry.
