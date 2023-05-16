Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Revisiting the banking bedlam this year
May 16, 2023

Revisiting the banking bedlam this year

Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
There are multiple congressional hearings underway today to take a look back at what happened with the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this year. In the Senate, we're hearing from former executives of those banks. In the House of Representatives, the Federal Reserve's top banking watchdog and other regulators are speaking. Also today: we have the latest data on retail sales. How are consumers holding up? And lastly, why you might be paying more for flood insurance.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

