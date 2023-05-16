Revisiting the banking bedlam this year
There are multiple congressional hearings underway today to take a look back at what happened with the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this year. In the Senate, we're hearing from former executives of those banks. In the House of Representatives, the Federal Reserve's top banking watchdog and other regulators are speaking. Also today: we have the latest data on retail sales. How are consumers holding up? And lastly, why you might be paying more for flood insurance.
Segments From this episode
Banks in the spotlight on Capitol Hill today
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has the details.
Retail sales tell an economic story. Right now, that story is not "recession."
Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, breaks the numbers down.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC