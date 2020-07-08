Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

An investigation into unpaid labor at rehab centers
Jul 8, 2020

An investigation into unpaid labor at rehab centers

An investigation by Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting shows workers in rehab programs often don’t get paid. Plus, global joblessness is rising 10 times faster than during the Great Recession. And, how pay cuts have helped save jobs.

Segments From this episode

Unemployment around the world is getting worse

A report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development finds that the pandemic is causing joblessness in the world’s biggest economies to rise 10 times faster than during the Great Recession. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
COVID-19

About a third of companies cut employee pay in response to COVID-19, survey finds

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 8, 2020
More than half of the companies making cuts say they helped avoid layoffs, for now.
Of the companies that cut employee pay in response to the pandemic, over half of them say cuts allowed them to avoid layoffs.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
Investigation finds rehab programs across the U.S. require unpaid labor from clients

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Jul 8, 2020
At least 300 rehab facilities in 44 states required unpaid labor from participants, investigators found.
Investigators found rehab participants doing everything from picking cotton in Georgia to doing doing construction on high rises in the San Francisco Bay Area, all with no or little pay.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
