Jul 8, 2020
An investigation into unpaid labor at rehab centers
An investigation by Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting shows workers in rehab programs often don’t get paid. Plus, global joblessness is rising 10 times faster than during the Great Recession. And, how pay cuts have helped save jobs.
Segments From this episode
Unemployment around the world is getting worse
A report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development finds that the pandemic is causing joblessness in the world’s biggest economies to rise 10 times faster than during the Great Recession. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
About a third of companies cut employee pay in response to COVID-19, survey finds
More than half of the companies making cuts say they helped avoid layoffs, for now.
Investigation finds rehab programs across the U.S. require unpaid labor from clients
At least 300 rehab facilities in 44 states required unpaid labor from participants, investigators found.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director