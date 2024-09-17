Retailers try to get just enough on the shelves for the holidays
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Later this morning, we’ll to get an update on how much inventory businesses built up in July.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
What wholesale inventories tell us about the upcoming holiday shopping season
Things seem to be reverting to a pre-pandemic normal, say analysts.
The secretive, scandalous world of offshore finance
Often located in tropical paradises, offshore financial centers offer foreign companies and uber-rich individuals a place to stash their wealth under favorable financial conditions. But these fiscal paradises tend to come with an added cost to the locals, says Dartmouth economic sociology professor Brooke Harrington. We’ll chat with Harrington about her new book, “Offshore: Stealth, Wealth and the New Colonialism.”
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC