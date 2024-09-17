Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
"How We Survive": Kai Ryssdal visits the frontlines where national security meets climate change. Listen Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Retailers try to get just enough on the shelves for the holidays
Sep 17, 2024

Retailers try to get just enough on the shelves for the holidays

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Later this morning, we’ll to get an update on how much inventory businesses built up in July.

Segments From this episode

What wholesale inventories tell us about the upcoming holiday shopping season

by Justin Ho
Sep 17, 2024
Things seem to be reverting to a pre-pandemic normal, say analysts.
"We’ve now been able to go back to just-in-time inventory management," said Zac Rogers at Colorado State University.
klingsup/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The secretive, scandalous world of offshore finance

by David Brancaccio
Often located in tropical paradises, offshore financial centers offer foreign companies and uber-rich individuals a place to stash their wealth under favorable financial conditions. But these fiscal paradises tend to come with an added cost to the locals, says Dartmouth economic sociology professor Brooke Harrington. We’ll chat with Harrington about her new book, “Offshore: Stealth, Wealth and the New Colonialism.”
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:49 AM PDT
9:12
3:05 AM PDT
10:33
3:41 PM PDT
29:25
2:45 PM PDT
13:18
Sep 13, 2024
14:07
Sep 12, 2024
48:41
Sep 11, 2024
29:38
Latest Census data show an increase in childhood poverty
Latest Census data show an increase in childhood poverty
Many people don't realize their home insurance doesn't cover flooding
Many people don't realize their home insurance doesn't cover flooding
The Changing Threat
How We Survive
The Changing Threat
Firms market homes in West Bank settlements to Jews in U.S., stoking controversy
Israel-Hamas War
Firms market homes in West Bank settlements to Jews in U.S., stoking controversy