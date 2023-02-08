Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Retailers are stocking more stuff, a good sign for the economy
Feb 8, 2023

Retailers are stocking more stuff, a good sign for the economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The most recent issue of the Logistics Managers Index, an industry gauge of retail inventories, showed that sellers expanded their stocks in January. That suggests that consumer demand is remaining strong and that supply chains are sorting themselves out, all good signs for the economy. We spoke with Dr. Julie Varughese, senior vice president of programs and chief medical officer at Americares, a disaster relief nonprofit, about the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. And what's behind Fed Chair Powell's most recent words on inflation and rate hikes?

Segments From this episode

Business inventories are finally rebounding, a sign of a healing supply chain

by Justin Ho
Feb 8, 2023
In January, business inventories expanded. That's a positive sign about the economy's health.
The January Logistics Managers Index found that businesses expanded their inventories, which is a good sign about the health of the economy.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How aid is getting to earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Feb 8, 2023
Inside the partnerships getting essential aid and care to those impacted by the recent earthquake.
A Syrian refugee couple carry their clothes and belongings in a shopping cart on Feb. 8, 2023 in Elbistan, Turkey.
Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What's Jerome Powell thinking on inflation?

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Telephone Boyfriend Genes

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:09 AM PST
7:56
3:14 AM PST
6:58
7:29 AM PST
1:50
4:50 PM PST
28:00
Feb 7, 2023
27:27
Feb 7, 2023
22:31
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
State of the Union speech is Biden's chance to sell his economic record to skeptical Americans
State of the Union speech is Biden's chance to sell his economic record to skeptical Americans
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff
As search engines race to incorporate ChatGPT technology, where does that leave digital advertisers?
As search engines race to incorporate ChatGPT technology, where does that leave digital advertisers?
How the "new guys" of NASA's Group 8 opened up space travel to the rest of us
How the "new guys" of NASA's Group 8 opened up space travel to the rest of us