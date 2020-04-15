As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 15, 2020
9% of U.S. spending has stopped
Retail sales fell dramatically in March, slightly more than the pessimistic forecasts of economists. How to gradually lift stay-at-home orders and phase in economic activity. Do we pay enough to workers at the frontlines of this pandemic? Airlines reach a…
COVID-19
What are states looking at as they start planning to lift COVID-19 lockdowns?
Increased ability to do testing, adequate hospital capacity and new safety measures for businesses are among the measures governors are reviewing.
COVID-19
For newly "essential" workers, benefits are still limited
Grocery store workers, delivery drivers and food service workers have long complained of low-wages and limited or non-existent benefits packages.
COVID-19
Airlines, Treasury Department strike deal for $25 billion bailout
The deal comes with strings attached: For one thing, 30% of the money is going to have to be paid back.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow