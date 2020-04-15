COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

9% of U.S. spending has stopped
Apr 15, 2020

Retail sales fell dramatically in March, slightly more than the pessimistic forecasts of economists. How to gradually lift stay-at-home orders and phase in economic activity. Do we pay enough to workers at the frontlines of this pandemic? Airlines reach a…

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

What are states looking at as they start planning to lift COVID-19 lockdowns?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 15, 2020
Increased ability to do testing, adequate hospital capacity and new safety measures for businesses are among the measures governors are reviewing.
"This can’t be a permanent state, and I want you to know it’s not. It will not be a permanent state," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said of the shutdowns.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

For newly "essential" workers, benefits are still limited

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 15, 2020
Grocery store workers, delivery drivers and food service workers have long complained of low-wages and limited or non-existent benefits packages.
How long will benefits like hazard pay and paid sick leave last after the pandemic ends?
Al Bello/Getty Images
COVID-19

Airlines, Treasury Department strike deal for $25 billion bailout

by David Brancaccio and Nova Safo
Apr 15, 2020
The deal comes with strings attached: For one thing, 30% of the money is going to have to be paid back.
Ten major airlines have signed onto the deal.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Induced Sizemix

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow

