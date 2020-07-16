Jul 16, 2020
We bought more in June, and then July happened
Retail sales are up, but the numbers reflect a time before all of the new COVID-19 cases. U.S. manufacturing also surged in June, automakers were the biggest winners. And, sports betting has carried on creatively even with many leagues paused.
Segments From this episode
Retail sales went up in June, and consumers did more in-person shopping
We regained a lot of the ground lost during the height of the lockdowns. But, as infections have surged, businesses that were able to reopen have had to readjust. Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, has more.
Auto industry needs healthy workers, supply chains to keep up improved production
Auto production made the biggest manufacturing gains in June, but an increase in COVID-19 cases now threatens that progress.
Ping pong, anyone? Sports fans find new games to bet on during the pandemic
While U.S. pro sports leagues suspend play, table tennis, darts and other more obscure competitions find new fans.
