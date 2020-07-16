Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

We bought more in June, and then July happened
Jul 16, 2020

We bought more in June, and then July happened

Retail sales are up, but the numbers reflect a time before all of the new COVID-19 cases. U.S. manufacturing also surged in June, automakers were the biggest winners. And, sports betting has carried on creatively even with many leagues paused.

Retail sales went up in June, and consumers did more in-person shopping

We regained a lot of the ground lost during the height of the lockdowns. But, as infections have surged, businesses that were able to reopen have had to readjust. Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, has more.
Auto industry needs healthy workers, supply chains to keep up improved production

by Justin Ho
Jul 16, 2020
Auto production made the biggest manufacturing gains in June, but an increase in COVID-19 cases now threatens that progress.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 cases around the country could threaten the health of workers, demand and supply chains.
Jeff Kowalsy/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Ping pong, anyone? Sports fans find new games to bet on during the pandemic

by Miles Bryan
Jul 16, 2020
While U.S. pro sports leagues suspend play, table tennis, darts and other more obscure competitions find new fans.
Sports fans have had to look elsewhere for betting opportunities. Above, the final match of the Düsseldorf Masters table tennis competition.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Magician Andy Shauf

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
