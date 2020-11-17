The racial disparities in remote schooling

Retail sales are the latest indicator of slowed economic growth coming out of the third quarter

Retail sales just inched up for last month. David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan funds, says "things do seem to be slowing down in the month of October. And of course, they could slow down some more, unfortunately, over the next few months, because this pandemic is getting worse." And, Kelly believes we won't see any new federal pandemic aid until January, once a new Congress is installed. "It seems like until there are no political stakes left, you have to get to that point before people will do the rational thing and the right thing to help people through the rest of this pandemic," he said.