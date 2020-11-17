Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The racial disparities in remote schooling
Nov 17, 2020

The racial disparities in remote schooling

Plus, where President-elect Joe Biden stands on forgiving student loan debt. And, retail sales growth slowed in October. That's not a great sign for economic recovery, and neither is the continued absence of a new federal pandemic relief package.

Retail sales are the latest indicator of slowed economic growth coming out of the third quarter

Retail sales just inched up for last month. David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan funds, says "things do seem to be slowing down in the month of October. And of course, they could slow down some more, unfortunately, over the next few months, because this pandemic is getting worse." And, Kelly believes we won't see any new federal pandemic aid until January, once a new Congress is installed. "It seems like until there are no political stakes left, you have to get to that point before people will do the rational thing and the right thing to help people through the rest of this pandemic," he said.
Part of the federal government's pandemic relief has been forbearance plans for paying back federal student loans. Now there's a push among Democrats to eliminate some student loan debt.

Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd has more on how President-elect Joe Biden sees this issue.
Race and Economy

Black students most likely to be going to school remotely

by Samantha Fields
Nov 17, 2020
More than 70% of Black students are going to school entirely online, compared to 40% of white students.
More than 70% of Black students are learning entirely remotely right now, according to a Marketplace-Edison Research poll.
FG Trade via Getty Images
The Trip Still Corners

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
