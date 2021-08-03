Research spotlights existence of racial discrimination in hiring process
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We look over the various retailers and restaurants that are re-instituting mask requirements. Also, vehicle shortages are still plaguing the car rental industry.
Segments From this episode
New research shows racial discrimination in hiring is still happening at the earliest stages
Evan Rose, co-author and Saieh Family Research Fellow at the University of Chicago, discusses how discrimination based on job applicant name is still pervasive
Car rental companies still battling against shortages
The companies are struggling to purchase new cars because of supply problems.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director