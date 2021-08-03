Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Research spotlights existence of racial discrimination in hiring process
Aug 3, 2021

Research spotlights existence of racial discrimination in hiring process

We look over the various retailers and restaurants that are re-instituting mask requirements. Also, vehicle shortages are still plaguing the car rental industry. 

Segments From this episode

New research shows racial discrimination in hiring is still happening at the earliest stages

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Daniel Shin
Aug 3, 2021
Evan Rose, co-author and Saieh Family Research Fellow at the University of Chicago, discusses how discrimination based on job applicant name is still pervasive
Job application forms await applicants for hospitality employment during a Zislis Group job fair at The Brew Hall on June 23, 2021 in Torrance, California.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Car rental companies still battling against shortages

by Amanda Peacher
Aug 3, 2021
The companies are struggling to purchase new cars because of supply problems.
A Hertz car-rental agency in Manhattan.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
