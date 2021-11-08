Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Representation becomes a talking point at the COP26 climate talks
Nov 8, 2021

Representation becomes a talking point at the COP26 climate talks

Also today: The U.S. opens its borders today to international travelers from dozens of countries. Airlines are gearing up for an influx of passengers and for the holiday travel season. We discuss what the reopening means. In Philadelphia, a carpentry program helps young people get experience in a profession and perhaps map out a path to employment.

Philadelphia program teaches carpentry skills to help youths build their futures

by Aaron Moselle
Nov 8, 2021
The goal is to put participants on a path to employment.
Greg Palmer leads a carpentry class for teens at the Dixon House community center in South Philadelphia. Rising gun violence has plagued the city.
Kriston Jae Bethel
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

