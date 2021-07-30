Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Renters everywhere prepare for the end of the federal eviction ban
Jul 30, 2021

Renters everywhere prepare for the end of the federal eviction ban

We also talk about Amazon's earnings report: Is a post-pandemic slowdown is coming for Big Tech as people shop less online and return to the office?

Segments From this episode

What's going on with Amazon?

Amazon's earnings report beat profit forecasts, but investors still aren't enamored with other results.
COVID-19

With pandemic safety net policies expiring, renters brace for eviction

by Jen Rice
Jul 30, 2021
The federal eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of July. Houstonians won’t have a state or local moratorium in place to pause evictions.
Houston-area renters lined up at La Iglesia del Pueblo on July 5, 2021.
Jen Rice
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
