Renters everywhere prepare for the end of the federal eviction ban
We also talk about Amazon's earnings report: Is a post-pandemic slowdown is coming for Big Tech as people shop less online and return to the office?
Segments From this episode
What's going on with Amazon?
Amazon's earnings report beat profit forecasts, but investors still aren't enamored with other results.
With pandemic safety net policies expiring, renters brace for eviction
The federal eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of July. Houstonians won’t have a state or local moratorium in place to pause evictions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director