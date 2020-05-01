COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Rent is due. Can people pay?
May 1, 2020

Rent is due. Can people pay?

With May 1 rent due, there are strikes nationally with so many people out of work. Macy’s plans to reopen 68 stores on Monday. An important tax ruling for businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program money. South Africa eases restrictions.

COVID-19

Rent strike activists seek relief during COVID-19 pandemic

by Jasmine Garsd
May 1, 2020
Organizers say without more protections, renters face debt or lost housing once eviction bans are lifted. Landlords say they need protections, too.
A demonstrator in Chicago on Thursday calls for rent and mortgage payments to be suspended to help those who have lost their income due to the coronavirus.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
