May 1, 2020
Rent is due. Can people pay?
With May 1 rent due, there are strikes nationally with so many people out of work. Macy’s plans to reopen 68 stores on Monday. An important tax ruling for businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program money. South Africa eases restrictions.
Stories From this episode
Rent strike activists seek relief during COVID-19 pandemic
Organizers say without more protections, renters face debt or lost housing once eviction bans are lifted. Landlords say they need protections, too.
