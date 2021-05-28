May 28, 2021
Good rental deals in cities are getting harder to find
With workplaces reopening and people a little more certain about where they want to be, May apartment and home rental prices rose, on a national basis, at a record pace. Plus, some evidence that company mandates for vaccines can boost employee vaccination rates and aid communities. And, scientists have used artificial intelligence to set up a system that detects COVID-19 by the sound of a cough — with almost 100% accuracy.
Segments From this episode
How effective are employer vaccine mandates?
Dan Gorenstein of “Tradeoffs” says some evidence suggests company mandates can boost employee vaccination rates and aid communities.
A system for detecting COVID-19 based on the sound of a cough
The BBC's Richard Westcott reports.
