Good rental deals in cities are getting harder to find
May 28, 2021

Good rental deals in cities are getting harder to find

With workplaces reopening and people a little more certain about where they want to be, May apartment and home rental prices rose, on a national basis, at a record pace. Plus, some evidence that company mandates for vaccines can boost employee vaccination rates and aid communities. And, scientists have used artificial intelligence to set up a system that detects COVID-19 by the sound of a cough — with almost 100% accuracy.

Fast-Track Vaccines

How effective are employer vaccine mandates?

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
May 28, 2021
Dan Gorenstein of “Tradeoffs” says some evidence suggests company mandates can boost employee vaccination rates and aid communities.
"What we do know comes from vaccine mandates in health care settings — hospitals, nursing homes — who've mandated a flu shot, not COVID," says Dan Gorenstein, host and executive producer of the health-policy podcast "Tradeoffs."
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
A system for detecting COVID-19 based on the sound of a cough

The BBC's Richard Westcott reports.
