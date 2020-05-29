May 29, 2020
Renewables edge out coal … for the first time in 135 years
In 2019, Americans used more renewable energy than coal. The White House's executive order on social media platforms. Tenants owe rent, and landlords owe mortgages. And, why leaders look to infrastructure spending in recessions.
Stories From this episode
The U.S. consumed more renewable energy than coal in 2019
It's the first time that's happened since 1885.
As some tenants struggle to pay rent, landlords try to manage mortgage payments
Some tenants and landlords are working out payment plans but wonder how long they can hold out.
Why leaders look to infrastructure spending in recessions
The pitch for infrastructure projects recalls Depression-era investment in roads and bridges.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
