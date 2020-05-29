COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Renewables edge out coal … for the first time in 135 years
May 29, 2020

In 2019, Americans used more renewable energy than coal. The White House's executive order on social media platforms. Tenants owe rent, and landlords owe mortgages. And, why leaders look to infrastructure spending in recessions.

Stories From this episode

The U.S. consumed more renewable energy than coal in 2019

by Nova Safo
May 29, 2020
It's the first time that's happened since 1885.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

As some tenants struggle to pay rent, landlords try to manage mortgage payments

by Sonia Paul
May 29, 2020
Some tenants and landlords are working out payment plans but wonder how long they can hold out.
A sign in an apartment window calling for a rent freeze in early May.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Why leaders look to infrastructure spending in recessions

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Erika Soderstrom
May 29, 2020
The pitch for infrastructure projects recalls Depression-era investment in roads and bridges.
The on-ramp to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco was built as part of the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Tom Sawyer Rush

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

