Red Sea strikes ignite oil price fears
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Analysts are warning oil prices will rise, as companies stop transporting fuel and goods in the Red Sea due to attacks on commercial ships. The disruption to the route is a big deal with 30% of global container trade passing through the Suez Canal. The European Union and the US are taking another break from their trade war - they've agreed to temporarily stop imposing extra taxes on EU-made steel and aluminium, as well as various US-made products. For the first time, the Netherlands is growing cannabis legally as part of a small experiment that could eventually be rolled out across the nation, and possibly beyond.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC