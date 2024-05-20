Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Donations of all sizes power our public service journalism Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Red Lobster’s woes go beyond just bottomless shrimp
May 20, 2024

Red Lobster’s woes go beyond just bottomless shrimp

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Some of the eatery's troubles can be traced back to its purchase by a private equity firm a decade ago.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:12 AM PDT
1:33
8:05 AM PDT
10:11
3:36 AM PDT
11:13
May 17, 2024
26:22
May 17, 2024
30:03
May 14, 2024
28:30
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
What pro-Palestinian campus protests look like across Europe
Marketplace Morning Report
What pro-Palestinian campus protests look like across Europe
Weekly jobless claims dip, but they've climbed this spring. What's the takeaway?
Weekly jobless claims dip, but they've climbed this spring. What's the takeaway?
New China tariffs have arrived. How do voters feel about them?
New China tariffs have arrived. How do voters feel about them?
With low wool prices, Midwestern sheep farmers are innovating with the fiber
With low wool prices, Midwestern sheep farmers are innovating with the fiber